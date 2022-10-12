The 9 at 9: Wednesday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Creeslough funerals

1. Further funerals of victims of the service station explosion in Co Donegal are to take place today.

Ten people died in the tragedy in Creeslough on Friday. They ranged in age from five to 59.

The funerals of James O’Flaherty, aged 48, and Catherine O’Donnell, aged 39, and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan are taking place today.

New Embassy

2. The Government has approved plans by the Iraqi Government to establish an embassy in Ireland.

The plan, which would see a resident embassy established by the Republic of Iraq in Dublin, was approved by Cabinet.

World Cup Heroes

3. Ireland made history last night as our national women’s team defeated Scotland 1-0 to book our place in the World Cup for the very first time.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Pay Rise

4. Writing in our Voices section, Labour TD Duncan Smith argues that care and community workers fill the gaps left by the State and that they need a pay rise.

Advertisement

Myanmar

5. A court in Myanmar has sentenced the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three more years’ imprisonment after finding her guilty of involvement in election fraud.

The ruling adds more jail time to the 17 years she is already serving for other offences.

Burger Shooting

6. A now-former San Antonio police officer was charged yesterday with two counts of aggravated assault in last week’s shooting of a teenager who was eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald’s parking lot.

James Brennand, 25, was charged in the October 2 shooting of Erik Cantu, 17, according to a police statement.

Ukraine War

7. Joe Biden said he believes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine.

The president spoke out in a rare televised interview as his administration looks for what he has described as an “off-ramp” for Putin to deescalate his invasion of Ukraine before he resorts to weapons of mass destruction.

New Stamp

8. An Post has today launched the world’s first digital stamp.

The stamp is now available to buy in seconds through the An Post App and will cost €2 for regular envelopes.

Weather

9. It will be breezy early this morning with outbreaks of rain. The rain will clear eastwards by mid morning. Bright or sunny spells and well scattered showers will follow from the west. Towards evening, patchy rain will develop in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with fresh southerly winds becoming moderate westerly as rain clears.

Full forecast here.