The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SUBSTANTIAL MEAL: Pubs in Ireland will be expected to serve “substantial meals” that cost at least €9 if they are to reopen on 29 June, Fáilte Ireland has said.

2. #SECURITY COUNCIL: Ireland will find out today whether a two-year campaign to win a seat on the UN Security Council has been successful.

3. #INVESTIGATION: Our colleagues at Noteworthy have explored how plans for Ireland’s largest flood scheme became divisive.

4. #JOHN BOLTON: The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent publication of former national security advisor John Bolton’s book.

5. #NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered the military to oversee the country’s border controls after two people with coronavirus left quarantine.

6. #FOI: The Information Commissioner has called on the incoming government to review the Freedom of Information Act, saying there is “considerable room for improvement” to the legislation.

7. #MISINFORMATION: Facebook is launching a widespread effort to boost US voter turnout and provide authoritative information about voting ahead of this year’s presidential election.

8. #SUNBURN: Nearly nine in ten 10-17 year olds say that they’ve experienced sunburn in their lifetime with experts warning that the message to protect our skin outdoors has never been more important.