The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #SUBSTANTIAL MEAL: Pubs in Ireland will be expected to serve “substantial meals” that cost at least €9 if they are to reopen on 29 June, Fáilte Ireland has said.
2. #SECURITY COUNCIL: Ireland will find out today whether a two-year campaign to win a seat on the UN Security Council has been successful.
3. #INVESTIGATION: Our colleagues at Noteworthy have explored how plans for Ireland’s largest flood scheme became divisive.
4. #JOHN BOLTON: The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent publication of former national security advisor John Bolton’s book.
5. #NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered the military to oversee the country’s border controls after two people with coronavirus left quarantine.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #FOI: The Information Commissioner has called on the incoming government to review the Freedom of Information Act, saying there is “considerable room for improvement” to the legislation.
7. #MISINFORMATION: Facebook is launching a widespread effort to boost US voter turnout and provide authoritative information about voting ahead of this year’s presidential election.
8. #SUNBURN: Nearly nine in ten 10-17 year olds say that they’ve experienced sunburn in their lifetime with experts warning that the message to protect our skin outdoors has never been more important.
