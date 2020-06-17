This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 17 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start you day.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 7:59 AM
42 minutes ago 2,677 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5125057
Image: Shutterstock/Saowanee K
Image: Shutterstock/Saowanee K

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SUBSTANTIAL MEAL: Pubs in Ireland will be expected to serve “substantial meals” that cost at least €9 if they are to reopen on 29 June, Fáilte Ireland has said. 

2. #SECURITY COUNCIL: Ireland will find out today whether a two-year campaign to win a seat on the UN Security Council has been successful.

3. #INVESTIGATION: Our colleagues at Noteworthy have explored how plans for Ireland’s largest flood scheme became divisive. 

4. #JOHN BOLTON: The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent publication of former national security advisor John Bolton’s book.

5. #NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered the military to oversee the country’s border controls after two people with coronavirus left quarantine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #FOI: The Information Commissioner has called on the incoming government to review the Freedom of Information Act, saying there is “considerable room for improvement” to the legislation.

7. #MISINFORMATION: Facebook is launching a widespread effort to boost US voter turnout and provide authoritative information about voting ahead of this year’s presidential election.

8. #SUNBURN: Nearly nine in ten 10-17 year olds say that they’ve experienced sunburn in their lifetime with experts warning that the message to protect our skin outdoors has never been more important.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie