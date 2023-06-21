GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know on the longest day of the year.

Special Criminal Court

1. The majority of an expert group on the State’s counter-terrorism laws has recommended that the Special Criminal Court be replaced with a new court that has additional safeguards and transparency.

However, a minority review from the same expert group took a different viewing, saying that a permanent non-jury court would be “constitutionally inappropriate”.

Submersible search

2. Rescuers using sonar to search for the missing Titanic submersible Titan have detected “underwater noises” in the North Atlantic near where the craft vanished two days earlier.

The development is the most encouraging sign yet that the five people on board the 6.5-metre minisub might still be alive, as rescue teams race to reach them before their air supply runs out.

Inflation

3. The Central Bank has said core inflation is picking up and is expected to be 4.9% this year, adding that various factors point to the economy now operating at capacity.

In its latest quarterly bulletin, published today, the regulator said inflation dynamics in 2023 are primarily being driven by the second round effects of the energy and other price shocks seen throughout last year and early this year.

Third level

4. An increase of more than 5,000 college places in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry and veterinary medicine will begin to come on stream from next year.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will today announce a significant expansion in third level places for healthcare and veterinary medicine.

Ukraine

5. The death toll from flooding sparked by a breach of a huge Ukrainian dam has risen to 41 in areas under Russian control.

The breach of the Russia-controlled Kakhovka dam on 6 June inundated huge swathes of the Kherson region, forcing thousands to flee and sparking fears of an environmental disaster.

Honduras

6. Clashes between rival gangs at a women’s prison in Honduras have left at least 41 people dead, according to police.

The violence took place at a prison some 25 kilometres north of the capital Tegucigalpa, according to police spokesman Edgardo Barahona, who put the “preliminary” toll at 41 women, though it was unclear if they were all inmates.

Soccer

7. Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has defended his record and reputation after his side suffered a damning 2-1 loss to Greece.

In a five-minute monologue, Kenny said: “It’s a small community in Ireland and people are upset over a variety of things, but all the decisions I’ve made with the international team were in the best interests of international football.”

Weather

9. The country was hit and heavy rain and thunderstorms yesterday, leading to flooding in some areas of the country.

Following a nationwide Status Orange thunderstorm warning yesterday, today will see more sunny spells and scattered showers, with the possibility of more thunderstorms.