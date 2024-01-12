GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

US and British air strikes

1. US and British forces have bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen in a massive retaliatory strike using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets.

US President Joe Biden overnight called the strikes a “defensive action” after the Red Sea attacks and said he “will not hesitate” to order further military action if needed.

Israel prepares defence

2. Israel today will hit back at what it describes as “atrocious” allegations it is committing “genocide” in Gaza, in a closely watched landmark case before the UN’s top court.

Israel and its ally the United States have dismissed the case as groundless and vowed a robust defence at the Peace Palace in The Hague, which houses the ICJ.

EU drops climate case against Ireland

3. In today’s morning lead, Lauren Boland reports that the EU Commission has closed infringement proceedings against Ireland over the government being years-late in submitting its long-term climate strategy.

Despite missing an EU deadline by several years, the document does not reflect much of Ireland’s existing climate legislation and is set to be re-submitted as an updated version in the coming months.

Housing targets ‘too low’ – report

4. The ESRI has found Ireland’s National Development Plan may have “underestimated what is needed” to deal with challenges around housing, health and climate change.

A key policy target in the government’s Housing For All policy is the completion of 33,000 units per year until 2030.

However, the ESRI warns that this figure “is too low and will likely be revised upwards” given the “increase in inward migration, particularly associated with the war in the Ukraine”.

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty

5. Son of the US President, Hunter Biden, has pleaded not guilty to tax evasion allegations when he appeared in federal court yesterday.

The case that adds further pressure on Joe Biden as he readies for a bare-knuckle election rematch with Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden is a lightning rod for Republicans, who have hammered the recovering drug addict, alleging – without evidence – that he and his father were partners in a criminal family enterprise.

Tánaiste says calls to join genocide case are creating ‘division’

6. Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said that some opposition parties are trying to “create division” in Ireland by calling on the Government to join South Africa in their genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

A number of opposition parties have repeatedly called on the Irish government to join South Africa in its ICJ proceedings.

Today, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Matt Carthy welcomed South Africa’s decision to take the case under the Genocide Convention.

Two arrested in ‘serious’ firearm seizure

7. Two men were arrested last night by gardaí after the discovery of two suspected firearms and ammunition that were uncovered during searches conducted in 2022.

On 10 February, 2022, Gardaí in the Finglas area seized two suspected firearms, ammunition, and cash to the value of €47,000 that followed a number of serious incidents related to ongoing criminal activity in the area.

Trump addresses civil trial, defying judge

8. Donald Trump seized an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial, unleashing a barrage of attacks in a six-minute diatribe before being cut off by the judge.

Asked whether he would comply with the guidelines, Trump defied the judge and simply launched into his speech.

“We have a situation where I am an innocent man,” Trump protested.

“I’m being persecuted by someone running for office and I think you have to go outside the bounds.”