Sunday 15 March, 2020
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 9:04 AM
Image: Shutterstock/YKTR
Image: Shutterstock/YKTR

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OPEN DOOR POLICY: The Department of Health has warned the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines following “anecdotal reports” of busy pubs and restaurants across the country last night.

2. #TRAVEL BAN: The US has announced that Ireland and the UK will now be included in a travel ban issued to European countries earlier this week.

3. #MASS RESTRICTIONS: Sunday masses the country will not take place as normal today, as church leaders acknowledge the risk of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

4. #ALL CLEAR: US president Donald Trump has tested negative for Covid-19, his physician has announced.

5. #LOCKDOWN: France and Spain have become the latest European countries to impose sweeping restrictions to fight the spread of Covid-19, with the latter declaring a state of emergency last night.

6. #OFFER: The Business Post reports that retailers are preparing for a wave of temporary closures as a result of the current health emergency, with staff set to be redeployed to larger stories and supermarkets.

7. #FINGLAS: A man has been injured following a shooting in north Dublin last night.  

8. #VIRTUAL PADDY’S: Twitter users have been encouraging each other to have a “virtual parade” online on Tuesday in order to allow the St Patrick’s Day festivities continue in a virtual form.

9. #WEATHER: It will be a cold day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, which will become isolated through the afternoon before a mainly dry evening. Highest temperatures will be between 7 and 10 degrees.

