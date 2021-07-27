The 9 at 9: Tuesday

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know about as you start your day.

Animal welfare

1. An animal welfare charity says it has recorded its first suspected case of bestiality since being founded ten years ago. The horse suffered internal damage and scarring apparently after being sexually abused by its owner, Eoghan Dalton reports in this morning’s lead story.

It was taken from its owner in another county after the group received a report about the allegations, and it now lives at the organisation’s centre in Kildare.

Vaccine rollout

2. People aged 16 and 17 can register to receive a Pfizer/Biontech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from today.

The HSE has confirmed that the online booking system is now open to those aged 16 and over to register for an mRNA jab.

Bridal parade

3. Dozens of brides wearing wedding dresses are set to march through the streets of Dublin today in a protest that is calling for the guest limit at wedding receptions to be increased to 100 from August.

The demonstration has been timed to coincide with today’s Cabinet meeting, where expanding capacity at weddings is set to be discussed.

Sailing ahead

4. Ireland has been shortlisted as a possible host nation of the world’s largest sailing event in 2024, the 37th America’s Cup.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is to tell Cabinet this morning that Ireland’s bid has progressed to the final stage of judging, with Cork proposed as the host venue.

Sligo’s finest

5. Ireland swimming sensation Mona McSharry finished eighth in her 100m Breaststroke final at her first Olympic Games.

Just the second Irish swimmer to make an Olympic final, and first in 25 years, the 20-year-old Sligo native clocked a time of 1:06.94 in an exceptional field.

Push back

6. The Department of Housing received nearly 300 submissions about controversial plans to tackle the number of legal cases being taken against planning proposals.

The government had put forward plans to restrict the right of community groups, non-governmental organisations, and citizens from taking legal action against developments around the country.

US travel

7. The United States as said it would maintain restrictions on international travel into the country, sidestepping European pressure, pointing to a surge of cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant at home and abroad.

“We will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Miami building collapse

8. Authorities in Surfside, Florida yesterday identified the last missing person from the partial collapse of a residential condo building last month.

Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine-Cava said that 98 deaths have now been confirmed. While all the unidentified victims have been found, Levine-Cava said police were continuing to search for evidence and human remains among the tons of debris from the building, which were transferred to a warehouse.

Frisian Dew

9. Dublin pensioner who did not expect her cannabis plants to grow as large as they did has been acquitted of possessing close to a third of a kilogram of the drug for sale or supply.

Evelyn Corrigan (68) of Redwood Close in Tallaght, Dublin, pleaded guilty to possession of 325.7 grams of cannabis at her home on 11 December 2017, but denied selling it – arguing she was only making medicine to treat her pain.