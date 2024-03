HAPPY EASTER SUNDAY.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Powersharing not under threat

1. The leaders of the Stormont executive have said powersharing is not under threat after Jeffrey Donaldson resigned as leader of the DUP on Friday.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said she had approached the leaders of the three other parties in the ministerial executive in Belfast to ensure “cohesion” after Donaldson’s departure yesterday.

Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Emma Little-Pengelly has said she will work closely with interim DUP leader and Northern Irish MP Gavin Robinson.

Those European elections – how will they work?

2. Well, Cormac Fitzgerald has the answers. In The Journal’s latest explainer on the European Union, it details how exactly will the elections in June work across the continent.

But how do the elections work? How many MEPs will Ireland send? And what happens after? Find out here.

Climate crisis and Simon Harris

3. The Climate Crisis is looming, write’s The Journal’s Lauren Boland. Is Simon Harris prepared to face it? Our climate reporter takes a look at the many tasks which new Fine Gael leader will need to keep his eye on as he is in line to be the next Taoiseach.

“I think this is an important point and I make it strongly and I believe in it: climate action is really important,” Harris said last. “I’m absolutely committed to addressing the climate emergency. We all are.”

He will need to be.

Baltimore Bridge

4. Work has begun to clear up the first section of twisted steel from a bridge which collapsed in Baltimore, Maryland in the US after a cargo ship crashed into one of its main supports on Tuesday.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge crumpled into the Patapsco River after the incident. Two people were confirmed to have died on Wednesday evening.

US Coast Guard officials said work has started to remove a section of the toppled structure and sparks could be seen flying from a section of bent and crumpled steel on Saturday.

Spring forward, did you remember?

5. The clocks jumped forward an hour last night - in case you missed it, or you’re only waking up now.

Easter Rising commemoration

6. A ceremony marking the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising will take place later today outside the GPO on O’Connell Street in Dublin.

The annual ceremony will start at 12 noon and will be led by President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin.

Pesticide cocktails

7. Transport Infrastructure Ireland has sprayed pesticides including glyphosate along Luas lines running through a Dublin park popular with dog walkers, families going to school and other pedestrians.

A cocktail of three herbicides, two of which are classed as very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects, has been used by TII in the park between Rialto and Suir Road Luas stops, close to the Grand Canal.

Price of pints increasing – but why?

8. It was confirmed this week that price increases by the London-based multinational company Diageo – which produces Guinness, Hop House, Carlsberg, Harp, Rockshore and Smithwicks – will affect all of its on-trade beer products (those sold in pubs and restaurants).

TheJournal spoke to publicans, representative groups, and industry experts to find out what’s behind the rising price of a pint (Diageo gave us a statement, but no one was available for interview).

Pope Francis

9. Pope Francis took the Easter Vigil service at the Vatican yesterday, a day after the last-minute cancellation of his presence at a major Good Friday procession revived questions about his health.

The 87-year-old pontiff arrived to preside over the Easter Vigil at Saint Peter’s basilica in front of thousands of pilgrims from around the world shortly before 7:30 pm (local time).

A day after having cancelled his appearance at the Stations of the Cross ceremony Pope Francis, clad in white, arrived in a wheelchair shortly before the two-hour service.