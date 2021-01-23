The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #QUARANTINE: The government is considering introducing the mandatory quarantine of passengers who arrive in Ireland from abroad without a negative PCR test.
2. #COVID-19: 52 more deaths and 2,371 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland. In total, 184,279 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed here, along with 2,870 deaths.
3. #ASSAULT: A teenage boy has been charged in relation to a serious assault on a woman in Dublin city on Wednesday night.
4. #IMPEACHMEANT: Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump over the Capitol riot will begin on the week of 8 February, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced.
5. #DRUGS: Mandatory drug testing for all members and staff of An Garda Síochána will be introduced this year, TheJournal.ie has learned.
6. #VACCINE: AstraZeneca has warned that supplies of its coronavirus vaccine to Europe will be “lower than originally anticipated” due to reduced production at a manufacturing site. The Department of Health said it is “monitoring” the situation.
7. #CARERS: There have been calls for family carers to be designated as key workers so they can receive their Covid-19 vaccination earlier on in the rollout.
8. #FLU: In our latest FactCheck we confirm that the lack of hospitalisations from flu is not because cases are mistakenly being diagnosed as Covid-19.
9. #US: When calling on Congress to pass $1.9 trillion (€1.56 trillion) relief plan, US President Joe Biden said “well over 600,000” Americans could die of the virus.
