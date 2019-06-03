This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Bank Holiday Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as we begin this Bank Holiday Monday morning.

By Aoife Barry Monday 3 Jun 2019, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Nina Firsova
Image: Shutterstock/Nina Firsova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. # DONALD TRUMP The US president is due to arrive in England this morning, for the start of a visit that will see him meet Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth. 

2. #STORMONT Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley are to meet with the five main Stormont parties today, to see if an agreement could be reached on power-sharing, RTÉ reports.

3. #SUDAN Two people are reported to have been killed as a sit-in took place outside army headquarters. Security forces tried to break up the protesters in Khartoum overnight.

4. #CANADA A report into the inquiry missing 

5. #DRUGS Ministers are to consider alternative approaches to dealing with drug possession for personal use. Minister of State for Health Promotion and the National Drugs Strategy, Catherine Byrne and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan are due to report back to their ministerial colleagues on the issue shortly. 

6. #LADBIBLE The group behind the entertainment site LADBible is to open an Irish hub, following on from its recent opening in Australia.

7. #GERMANY Angela Merkel says that her coalition government will continue despite the surprise resignation of the leader of its junior partner, the Social Democratic Party, Andrea Nahles, BBC reports.

8. #JULIAN ASSANGE A Swedish court will hear arguments today to decide whether prosecutors can proceed to request Julian Assange’s extradition from the UK, after a 2010 rape probe was re-opened in May. 

9. #NOTEWORTHY Demand for lip and facial fillers is booming across Ireland, fuelling concerns about rogue operators in the unregulated beauty industry, Noteworthy reports today.

