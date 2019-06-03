This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The group behind entertainment site LADBible is opening an Irish hub

The social media publishing giant recently opened an office in Australia.

By Fora Staff Monday 3 Jun 2019, 6:31 AM
May 27th 2019, 4:06 PM
https://jrnl.ie/4661954
Image: Shutterstock/Sharaf Maksumov
Image: Shutterstock/Sharaf Maksumov

THE GROUP BEHIND UK-based entertainment and youth culture news site LADbible is setting up a new office in Dublin. 

According to a recent job posting, “LADbible Group reaches almost half of all Irish people each month, and as a result we’re opening an office in Dublin to better service that audience.”

The group, -which owns other content brands like SPORTbible, UNILAD, Pretty52, branded content agency Joyride, and licensing arm CONTENTbible – is one of the largest social media publishers in the world. 

According to job advertisements, the company is looking to expand its sales and content team in Ireland.

It is hiring a creative and project manager, an account director and an associate creative director for work on both own-brand and white label content from Dublin. The listing for account director mentions work with media agencies Havas, Group M and Aegis, which all have existing offices in Dublin.

The group declined to comment.

International expansion

LADbible Group recently opened its first international office in Sydney, where it has a strong local audience. As part of its Australian plans, the company is partnering with media agency The Social Beat. 

The company’s 2017 accounts showed an operating profit of £3.7 million on sales of £15.3 million. The company stated that it employed an average of 133 people at the end of the 12-month period.

According to the director’s statement, revenue growth was due primarily to “an increased focus on the creation and distribution of our branded content”, which continued into 2018. 

The company, headquartered in Manchester, was founded in 2012 and has more than 120 million online followers across its sites. It claims that its flagship brand, LADbible, is ‘followed’ by half of all UK men aged 18 to 34 and a fifth of women in the same age group.

In the past year the LADbible group said it has been working to destigmatise mental health issues and raise awareness of environmental issues and inclusivity.



Written by Zuzia Whelan and posted on Fora.ie




Fora Staff








