The 9 at 9: Easter Sunday

An Easter breakfast spread. Source: Shutterstock/Katia Seniutina

GOOD MORNING ALL.

Here’s all the news that you need to know this morning – plus a quick look at what’s in the Sunday papers.

1. Ukraine

Russia has renewed air strikes on Kyiv, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that peace talks with Moscow will be scrapped if the last Ukrainian troops in the besieged port city of Mariupol are killed.

2. Easter Rising commemoration

President Michael D Higgins will be among the dignitaries present at an Easter Rising commemoration in Dublin today that will also include an Air Corps flyover.

Advertisement

3. Kinahan crackdown

The next Irish ambassador to the US told The Journal that she hopes the crackdown on criminals such as the Kinahan cartel will make a difference.

4. The Kinahans and rugby

It comes as the Sunday Independent reports that Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said that the Kinahan Organised Crime Group is extending its reach from boxing to rugby, and possibly other sports.

5. Fire safety defects

Owners of apartments in the Swords area of Dublin have been told they each need to pay €15,000 to repair fire safety defects in the development.

6. Ukrainian refugees

The Business Post is reporting that the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform is engaging with other government departments to examine the implications of a potential payment scheme for people who accommodate Ukrainian refugees in their homes or vacant properties.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

7. Secret cybercrime HQ

The Sunday Times reports that the Irish government is setting up a cyber-secure building at a secret location in Dublin to counter what is seen as a growing threat of cyber attack from state actors and international criminals.

8. Partygate

Meanwhile, the UK edition of the Sunday Times said Boris Johnson is expected to deliver a statement when MPs return to the House of Commons on Tuesday, where he will not deny wrongdoing but will point towards the wider context, including the war in Ukraine.

But the newspaper also revealed fresh claims that Johnson was not only present at a leaving do for his former press chief Lee Cain, but that he led the celebrations.

9. Court appearance

A man aged in his 40s has been charged after €1.34 million in heroin was seized in Limerick on Friday. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 10.30am today.