The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DATA: The personal details of more than a third of TDs have been implicated in a data leak that has affected over a million Irish Facebook users.

2. #THE NORTH: Rioters have been blasted with a water cannon by police as unrest stirred on the streets of Northern Ireland once more last night.

3. #HIGH COURT: Charity Bóthar has claimed before the High Court that its former CEO David Moloney has misappropriated hundreds of thousands of Euro donated to it for his own and his associate’s personal use.

4. #AUSTRALIA: Australia has finalised a deal to buy an extra 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine as it rapidly pivots away from its earlier plan to rely mainly on the AstraZeneca jab.

5. #JAPAN: Doctors in Japan say they have successfully performed the world’s first transplant of lung tissue from living donors to a patient with severe lung damage from Covid-19.

6. #MHQ: A total of 10 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in mandatory hotel quarantine settings since testing began in the facilities on 26 March.

7. #VACCINE: GPs have said continued shortfalls in vaccine supplies in the country mean they will not be able to ensure all over 70s receive their first jab by mid-April, as promised by Taoiseach Micheál Martin just over a week ago.

8. #MYANMAR: The military junta in Myanmar is limiting access to the internet and confiscating satellite dishes as the country’s information blackout worsens.