#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 8 April 2021
Advertisement

Micheál Martin and Boris Johnson discuss 'concerning developments' in NI

A bus was hijacked and set on fire in west Belfast yesterday evening.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 6:28 PM
1 hour ago 5,526 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5404221
A PSNI officer in Belfast yesterday evening.
Image: PA
A PSNI officer in Belfast yesterday evening.
A PSNI officer in Belfast yesterday evening.
Image: PA

THE TAOISEACH AND the British Prime Minister have discussed the “concerning developments” in Northern Ireland over the past few days. 

Last night, a bus was hijacked and set on fire in west Belfast, a press photographer was assaulted, and there were clashes between loyalists and nationalists at the peace line street that links the Shankill Road with the Springfield Road.

The government said in a statement this evening that Martin and Johnson “called for calm” and stressed that “violence is unacceptable”. 

“The way forward is through dialogue and working the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement,” the statement said. 

They agreed that the two Governments would continue to stay in contact.

The Northern Ireland Executive met this morning to be briefed on the ongoing unrest and Stormont has also condemned the violence. 

Before the events of last night, some 41 police officers had been injured and ten people arrested over the disturbances – including as young as 12.

Related Reads

08.04.21 Peace wall violence in Belfast 'at a scale we have not seen in recent years'
08.04.21 Arlene Foster speaks with PSNI chief constable as Stormont is recalled to debate violence
08.04.21 Brian Rowan: Once again, the politics of Northern Ireland is in a mess and violence has won out

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said this afternoon the figure had risen to 55 after last night’s violence. 

He said that the injuries sustained by police were “on the whole relatively minor” but that this was “very lucky” given the “large items of masonry, fireworks and petrol bombs”.

“The scale of the disorder last night was at a scale that we have not seen in recent years in Belfast or further afield. And the fact that it was sectarian violence, and there was large groups on both sides of the incident again it’s something that we have not seen for a number of years,” he said. 

The Taoiseach said last night that the “attacks on a journalist and bus driver are deeply concerning and are in no one’s interests. Now is the time for the two governments and leaders on all sides to work together to defuse tensions and restore calm”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie