The 9 at 9: Monday

Defective Homes

1. In our lead story this morning, owners of Celtic Tiger-era apartments have said government supports that follow a new report on construction defects will need to be substantial in order to help ease their financial burden.

Money Mules

2. Gardaí have contacted Minister Simon Harris over concerns that a high number of third-level students are still being used to help launder money for criminal gangs.

Bray Dart Chaos

3. A spokesman for Irish Rail this morning said there will be a full investigation into the “chaotic and upsetting” scenes at Bray Dart Station yesterday afternoon.

War in Ukraine

4. Russia has said its missile barrage on a Ukrainian port central to a landmark grain export deal had destroyed Western-supplied weapons, after the attack sparked an outcry from Ukraine’s allies.

Movement

5. The Social, Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) has today signalled its intention to form an official opposition ahead of the recalled Northern Ireland Assembly.

RIP

6. A man died following a road crash in Co Kerry and two others have been taken to hospital.

Debate

7. The two Tory leadership hopefuls have been engaged in bitter clashes over immigration, China and tax cuts ahead of a crunch TV debate this evening.

Iconic

8. Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 Rumble in the Jungle heavyweight title fight has been sold at auction for €6.16.

Weather

9. It’ll be cloudy and a little breezy this morning with scattered showers. It will become largely dry for the afternoon and evening as showers become isolated.

Brightening up later too with better sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 15 degrees in the northwest to 20 degrees in the southeast.

Full forecast here.