Dublin: 18°C Sunday 24 July 2022
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Kerry road crash

Two passengers who were injured are being treated at University Hospital Kerry.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 24 Jul 2022, 8:00 PM
50 minutes ago 7,094 Views 0 Comments
A MAN HAS died following a road crash in Co Kerry today and two others have been taken to hospital.

The single-vehicle collision happened in the townland of Ballinruddery, on the outskirts of Listowel at approximately 2.40pm today. Gardaí said a car collided with a roadside tree.

The male driver of the car, who was 19-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The two passengers of the car were also taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of their injuries, which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

The R555 road is currently closed in Ballinruddery as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera – including dash cam – footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Michelle Hennessy
