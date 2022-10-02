The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Radar systems

1. In our lead story this morning, Niall O’Connor details how the primary radar project for the Irish Defence Forces to monitor suspicious aircraft on approach to Ireland could cost in the region of €300m.

The plan would also see sites built on at least three different locations around the state.

Indonesia stampede

2. The death toll from panic at an Indonesian football match yesterday has risen to 174, most of whom were trampled to death after police fired tear gas to dispel riots.

Riots broke out after the game ended with hosts Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city losing to Persebaya Surabaya FC 3-2.

New opinion poll

3. Sinn Féin remains Ireland’s most popular political party and continues to eclipse both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in polls.

The latest Sunday Independent / Ireland Thinks poll reveals that Sinn Féin remain as the most popular political party in the country at 37%, increasing their lead by one point.

Liz Truss doubles down

4. New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has doubled down on her economic plans and has told Tory rebels that she does not plan to change course following a disastrous mini-budget.

Truss rejected calls to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the chaos caused by his mini-budget, insisting he was doing an “excellent job” despite the turmoil on the financial markets caused by his mini-budget.

Hurricane Ian

5. The number of people killed during Hurricane Ian has continued to rise, with 47 people dying in Florida as a result of the massive storm.

Florida was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States.

Directly-elected mayor

6. The citizens’ assembly on a directly elected mayor for Dublin has voted to propose a plebiscite on the matter, as well as recommending that the mayor’s powers be significantly extended.

FF Ard Fheis

7. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has claimed that politics in Ireland is divided between those who want to tackle the country’s problems and those who want to exploit them.

It was Martin’s first and only in-person Ard Fheis as Taoiseach, since the event was moved online during the pandemic.

Nord Stream

8. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is no longer leaking under the Baltic Sea because an equilibrium has been reached between the gas and water pressure.

“The water pressure has more or less closed the pipeline so that the gas which is inside can’t go out,” Nord Stream 2 spokesman Ulrich Lissek told the AFP news agency. “The conclusion is that there is still gas in the pipeline.”

Ukraine

9. Russian troops have withdrawn from the strategic town of Lyman in the Donetsk region, according to Moscow’s defence ministry.

“In connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement, the allied troops were withdrawn from the settlement of Krasny Lyman to more favourable lines,” Russia’s defence ministry said in its daily briefing.