The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Adam Daly Saturday 30 May 2020, 9:04 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The National Public Health Emergency Team yesterday confirmed a further six patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are 39 new cases of the disease in Ireland. 

2. #GEORGE FLYOD: Violent protests erupted across the United States late last night over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody, with murder charges laid against the arresting Minneapolis officer failing to quell boiling anger.

3. #ESSENTIAL WORKERS: President Michael D Higgins has said that consideration needs to be given to how frontline and essential workers are paid, their job security and working conditions.

4. #TUSLA: Children could be at risk of “immediate harm” because of restrictions on services from Tusla due to Covid-19, according to internal risk reports from the agency. 

5. #STABBING: A man and a woman have been arrested following a stabbing incident at a house in Limerick yesterday. 

6. #RED HUGH: The Department of Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht has made contact with Spanish authorities after archaeologists said this week they believe the burial place of 16th century Irish nobleman Red Hugh O’Donnell’s has been discovered. 

7. #BANK HOLIDAY: People are being asked to keep a record of who they meet this bank holiday weekend in order to help contact tracers should they later be identified as having Covid-19.

8. #WHO: US President Donald Trump has said he is breaking off US ties with the World Health Organization, which he says failed to do enough to combat the initial spread of coronavirus.

9. SPACE X: Rocket company SpaceX will make a second attempt at 7.22pm Irish time  to get Nasa astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken into orbit. 

