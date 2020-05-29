This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 29 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Department of Culture makes contact with Spain over dig for Red Hugh O'Donnell's remains

Red Hugh and his father-in-law Hugh O’Neill fought the Nine Years’ War against the English and sought aid from Spain.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 29 May 2020, 10:04 PM
55 minutes ago 6,501 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5111359
Image: Oscar Puentes
Image: Oscar Puentes

THE DEPARTMENT OF Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has made contact with Spanish authorities after archaeologists said this week they believe the burial place of 16th century Irish nobleman Red Hugh O’Donnell’s has been discovered. 

Ongoing excavation in Valladolid in northwest Spain has made headlines this week after archaeologists said they were confident they had found the remains of the church where O’Donnell is believed to be have been buried. 

On Tuesday, mayor of Valladolid Oscar Puente posted images of the excavation work on Twitter and wrote: “In the chapel of Wonders, in the exact place where Red Hugh O’Donnell is believed to have been buried as well as Christopher Columbus, some remains and two coffins have appeared.” 

The photograph shows a human skull and bones along with what appear to be two wooden coffins.

O’Donnell died in Spain in 1602. Red Hugh and his father-in-law Hugh O’Neill fought the Nine Years’ War against the English and sought aid from Spain.

Their forces were defeated at the Battle of Kinsale in 1602 with Red Hugh travelling to Spain to request aid from Prince Philip III. He was on his way to Valladolid, then the capital of Spain, when he died. 

This evening, the Department confirmed it had made contact with Spain over the excavation. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Once the Department became aware of the archaeological excavations in Valladolid and the connection with Red Hugh O’Donnell, with the assistance of colleagues in the Embassy of Spain in Dublin the Department’s National Monuments Service contacted the Spanish authorities and are in direct contact with the excavation team,” a spokesperson said. 

“The department is also in contact with the Irish Ambassador who has conveyed to the Mayor of Valladolid the interest of the Irish authorities in this project and our appreciation of the work of all involved.”

Said Minister Josepha Madigan TD: “Whatever may ultimately be discovered or revealed through this work, we welcome the focus on our shared heritage that this project represents, raising awareness of Red Hugh O’Donnell’s life and his death in Spain, in his legacy and that of other Irish emigres of the period.”

With reporting by Orla Dwyer 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie