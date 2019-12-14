This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 14 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 8:35 AM
45 minutes ago 1,660 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4933454
Image: Zbigniew Bzdak
Image: Zbigniew Bzdak

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TAOISEACH: Leo Varadkar signed off on a plan to give former Taoisigh special supports, including VIP airport facilities, just four months after he took office in 2017. 

2. #SHORTAGES: Crumlin Hospital said it “sincerely regrets” that a number of children’s chemotherapy sessions have been postponed this month due to a shortage of beds. 

3. #THREAT: The government has been warned that spying by overseas intelligence services in Ireland is a growing threat to national security, the Irish Times reports. 

4. #NEW ZEALAND: Divers have been searching in contaminated waters to find the bodies of two people killed in the White Island volcanic eruption. 

5. #TRUMP: The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear cases next year over the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns and financial records. 

6. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to heal the divisions of Brexit and says he has an “overwhelming mandate” to leave the EU by the end of January.  

7. #FACTCHECK: Arlene Foster did not bring an Irish passport to the polling station when casting her vote on Thursday, TheJournal.ie found in a FactCheck. 

8. #WEATHER: There is currently a status yellow wind warning in place for Donegal and a status yellow snow/ice warning for Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.  

9. #GREEN CHRISTMAS: 50% of people say they are planning a more environmentally friendly Christmas this year, according to a survey for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live/TheJournal.ie.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie