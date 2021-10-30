The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

1. Climate poll

In our main story today, Lauren Boland reports that just one third of people in Ireland, and 11% of young adults, think the government is doing enough on climate according to a new poll by Ireland Thinks.

Green Party voters are overwhelmingly unsatisfied – 95% said the government, which their party is in, is not doing enough on climate.

2. Antigen tests

The HSE is in preliminary talks with the Irish Pharmacy Union about distribution of antigen tests to the wider public.

Yesterday, the first batches of antigen test kits arrived in post boxes to those deemed close contacts. As the Government ramps up use of the rapid testing method, it is understood it is currently assessing how best to distribute antigen tests to the wider public.

3. Northern Ireland

The head of a peace fund – the International Fund for Ireland – Paddy Harte, has warned of growing alienation and further violence after Brexit.

Harte also warned that paramilitary groups on both sides of the divide are gaining support from vulnerable communities who feel they have been let down by the peace process.

4. Facebook

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has been invited to appear before TDs and Senators at an Oireachtas committee.

The Committee on Media has agreed to send an invitation to Haugen to answer questions about Facebook in the context of the Government’s proposed Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill.

5. Sinn Féin Ard Fhéis

The party’s first Ard Fhéis in two years gets underway today, so Christina Finn takes a look at how it has gained ground and surpassed other parties in the polls since then.

This weekend will also see it consider dropping its long-held opposition to the Special Criminal Court.

6. Pet rent

Renters have been criticising charges placed on their pets by landlords, with one woman saying she has been asked to pay a €500 deposit.

7. Fishing row

French president Emmanuel Macron has accused the UK of showing a lack of credibility over the latest dispute on fishing rights.

8. Trick or treat

Children can go trick or treating for Halloween, according to the Deputy Chief Meidcal Officer Ronan Glynn – as long as they don’t have flu-like symptoms.

9. Science Gallery

The future of Dublin’s Science Gallery is to be discussed next week, the Provost of Trinity College has said, following a call with Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

It emerged this week that there are plans for the gallery to close, which was met by widespread disappointment.