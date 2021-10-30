#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sinn Féin to host its first Ard Fhéis in two years in Dublin today

Mary Lou McDonald’s leader’s address will be aired at 5pm

By Christina Finn Saturday 30 Oct 2021, 6:30 AM
The party is holding its Ard Fhéis in the Helix in Dublin today.
SINN FÉIN’S FIRST Ard Fhéis in two years will kick off at The Helix in DCU, Dublin this morning. 

It’s been three years since the party chose the song “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves” to close out its special Ard Fhéis where Mary Lou McDonald was elected as the new party president. 

No one could really know what lay ahead for the party, and very few could have predicted that three years on the polls would put Sinn Féin in a ten-point lead over Fine Gael. 

The 4 October Irish Times/IPSOS MRBI poll put Sinn Féin support at 32% and Fine Gael at 22%. In that poll, Fianna Fáil stood at 20%, with the Greens and Labour up a point each, to 7% and 4%, respectively. 

Following that, the latest Business Post/Red C poll put McDonald’s party on 33% — the highest level it has ever reached in a Red C poll.

Even against the backdrop of the pandemic, the operation of the Ard Fheis will be as close to that of a typical party conference as possible, but numbers will be reduced substantially from previous years, the party has said.

The event will be held in strict adherence to public health guidelines, it stated.

All those attending will have to present proof of full vaccination, or proof of recovery from Covid-19 within six months to enter the venue.

The overall theme of the Ard Fheis this year is ‘Time for Change’.

Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O’Neill MLA will deliver a keynote address at 10am, with McDonald’s leader’s address at 5pm. This will be aired live on RTÉ.

The clár or programme for the event lists a number of motions to be heard, such as ones on serious organised crime, Brexit and the protocol, climate change and standing up for rural Ireland.

The Sinn Féin leadership has tabled a motion in support of non-jury courts.

If passed, it would solidify the end of the party’s long-standing opposition to the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Sinn Féin’s 2020 manifesto did not call for the court to be wound up and it abstained on a vote to extend the Act this year. 

Sinn Féin’s stance on the court underwent a notable shift during in the last election campaign. The party called for the court to be abolished as far back as 2002 (at the latest) and in the 2016 race the party pledged to “repeal the Offences Against the State Acts”.

The court is a three-judge criminal court that deals with terrorist and organised crime cases. Significantly, it has no jury in order to avoid any potential intimidation of jury members.

This has led to criticism from human rights groups because it goes against the right to a jury trial, which is guaranteed in the Irish Constitution.

Other motions to be voted on today include a housing motion calling for the removal of tax exemptions for vulture funds, as well as a moratorium on the development of data centres.

The party will also vote on a motion to establish a public inquiry into the high number of Covid deaths within the nursing home sector. 

Christina Finn
