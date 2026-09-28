Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Breandán Mac Cionnaith Alamy Alamy

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Volodymyr Zelenskyy via X Volodymyr Zelenskyy via X

#UKRAINE One woman was killed and three people wounded in a Russian drone strike that triggered a fire inside Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences in central Kyiv on Monday, authorities said.

#GLOUCESTERSHIRE Five British nationals were released today after being arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism on Sunday after three suspicious vans were found near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, which is used by the US.

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#IRELAND V ISRAEL One of the few Irish fans who attended Ireland’s match against Israel on Sunday says he wanted to support the players after a turbulent week.

#VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Irish actor Colin Farrell stars in the music video for Taylor Swift’s new single, which premiered at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

PARTING SHOT

A vegetarian who took a sample of pâté from a tasting display of one of the country’s best-known cheesemongers has lost a claim that she was discriminated against on religious grounds.

The Workplace Relations Commission ruled that Sheridan’s Cheesemongers had not breached the Equal Status Act as claimed by Vanessa Maria Corral Fernandez over the incident at one of the company’s retail concessions on 6 June 2025 when she felt “sick to [her] stomach.”

Corral Fernandez claimed she saw a food-sampling display with a sign that referenced hummus, pesto and olives.

She accepted she did not consume the pâté but had felt sick to her stomach at the thought that she might have consumed meat.