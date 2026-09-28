Abbey Street Lower Alamy
Abbey Street

Luas stop closed as gardaí attend the scene of an alleged assault in Dublin city centre

After being closed for a short time earlier, the surrounding red and green line stops have reopened.
8.23pm, 28 Sep 2026
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ABBEY STREET LOWER Luas stop is currently closed this evening as gardaí attend the scene of an alleged assault.

Gardaí said a man has been taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries and emergency services remain on the street. 

After being closed for a short time earlier, the surrounding red and green line stops have reopened and are experiencing delays.

The Abbey Street Lower Luas stop will remain closed until further notice and passengers are advised to use the Jervis or Busaras stops.

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

All green line stops are operating normally and people are advised to check Transport for Ireland for updates. 

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