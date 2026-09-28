Five UK nationals arrested over suspected bomb plot at RAF base are released on bail

THE MEN ARRESTED over a suspected terrorist plot near an RAF base will all be released on police bail, police said.

Five British nationals were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism on Sunday after three suspicious vans were found near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, which is used by the US.

Speaking outside Scotland Yard on Monday, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said: “Following extensive interviews and inquiries, the five men who were arrested are being released on police bail this afternoon.

“To be very clear, this does not mean that the investigation is over. They are subject to stringent conditions on their movement and contact with others. They absolutely remain under investigation as we explore multiple lines of inquiry.”

Acknowledging speculation over whether Iran was behind the plot, he said police are keeping an open mind, and one possibility could be proxies “either knowingly or unknowingly working on behalf of a foreign state”.

Iran, as well as other hostile states including Russia, has been known to use criminal proxies to carry out crimes on its behalf on UK soil.

Its London embassy earlier said it “categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations” of Iranian involvement.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, speaking outside New Scotland Yard (Ben Bauer/PA) PA PA

Taylor said: “I also know there is significant interest in whether the current geopolitical context has a bearing on this incident.

“At counter-terrorism policing, we are working within this context every single day, and at this stage, we are keeping an open mind in this investigation.

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“We have, as you would expect, ensured that our protective security advice and posture remain commensurate to the threat.

“But be assured, we are considering this from every possible angle, including that this may be actively committed by proxies or individuals either knowingly or unknowingly working on behalf of a foreign state.

“To respond to incidents such as these, rapid mobilisation is necessary, as we cannot take the risk whilst assessing that threat.

“However, once we understand the threat more clearly, we seek to return affected communities to normality as quickly as possible.”

Police hope to be able to reduce the size of the cordon in place near RAF Fairford later today, where dozens of homes have had to be evacuated as bomb disposal experts examined the vans.

The five suspects are a 24-year-old from Camden, north London; three men aged 23, 24 and 25 from Westminster, central London, and one aged 24 from Willesden, north-west London.

Gloucestershire Constabulary were initially alerted to three suspicious vans travelling towards RAF Fairford at 12.45am on Sunday, and it is unclear what action was taken in the hour that followed.

The local farmer who spotted the vans and a group of masked men initially called the Ministry of Defence police but there was no answer, so called 999 at 1.36am, and armed police arrived around 10 minutes later.

She said the police had “dropped the ball”, telling journalists: “Who knew that a farmer would have to roll their sleeves up and report the activity?”

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump told reporters the suspects were looking to “do big damage”, while on Monday, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the UK must not be “cowed by sabre-rattling from Iran” or allow the country to “dictate our foreign policy” while stressing it was “too early to attribute background aims”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham was set to hold a Cobra meeting on Monday afternoon “to make sure we have the full picture”, he told LBC.