Next month's Dublin Marathon to be broadcast live by TG4

THE DUBLIN MARATHON will be broadcast live on TG4 next month.

The 45th iteration of the Irish Life marathon takes place on Sunday 25 October. The event is already sold out, with 22,500 registered participants to take to the streets of Dublin.

They will be supported by thousands of volunteers and spectators along the route.

TG4 announced that it will begin its live coverage at 8am on the day of the marathon, “capturing the build-up to the race” before it kicks off at 8.40am for wheelchair participants.

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Four waves of participants are staggered across the next hour.

“Coverage will showcase the elite competition at the front of the field alongside thousands of participants of all abilities taking on the 26.2-mile challenge,” the marathon’s organisers said.

The organisers added that the live broadcast will bring viewers closer to the “people, places and stories” at the heart of the event, as well as the atmosphere and sense of celebration.

Gráinne McElwain will present TG4’s live coverage. She will be joined in studio by former international athletes Rory Chesser and Mary Cullen, with commentary from Ronan Duggan and Olympian Michelle Finn.

Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill will be out on the course, capturing the atmosphere and meeting participants and supporters as the marathon makes its way through Dublin.

Chief executive of the Dublin Marathon group Seán Ó Ríain said the broadcast of the marathon is a “significant investment” in the event, and is an important step in the future development of the marathon as it nears its 50th year.