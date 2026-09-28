Garda taken to hospital after she was assaulted on duty at Dublin Castle

A MAN HAS been charged with the alleged assault of a garda who was hospitalised after she was attacked while on duty protecting Dublin Castle.

The incident last Wednesday, first reported by The Irish Mirror, happened near the entrance on Cork Hill to the facility which has been sealed off from the public.

The woman was on duty at 2.30am when she was assaulted by a man who was alone. A victim received cuts and required stitches, sources have said.

A garda spokesman confirmed the attack took place and the garda was hospitalised for a time.

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“The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested and charged. He is scheduled to appear before the courts at a future date.

“The injured Garda was taken to hospital for treatment and is currently off duty. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesman said.

Approximately 100 gardaí have been redeployed from areas across Dublin to maintain a heavily guarded post at the Castle.

This includes road blocks at the main entrance to the castle and also on adjoining streets. This is to facilitate the security operation for the EU Presidency events.

The government has provided a budget of €125 million for the gardaí to secure the events. Dublin Castle is also being used as a transport hub for press and as a press centre.