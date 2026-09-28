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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #PORTADOWN: Residents of Garvaghy Road in Portadown are open to mediation to resolve an ongoing stand-off over an Orange Order parade being allowed to march there, which was blocked by protesters on Sunday.
2. #CHILDREN’S SPINAL SURGERIES: The government accepted the recommendation to carry out a commission of investigation into spinal and orthopaedic care by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) rather than a public inquiry.
3. #NORTH WALL QUAY: A woman in her 30s was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle at North Wall Quay in Dublin 1 on Saturday night.
4. #HUNGARY: FAI President Paul Cooke defended the football association’s handling of the Irish team’s controversial fixture against Israel Sunday night.
5. #OFFALY: A man and a woman died following a workplace incident at Banagher Precast Concrete Ltd in Co Offaly.
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