The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Covid Numbers

1. A summer wave of Covid-19 is causing knock-on issues around the country even if it is not causing illness as severe as previous waves.

Hospitalisations have begun to increase but a much more visible effect is the problems businesses and other services are having from increased levels of infection.

Cost of Living

2. The inflation crisis is hitting everyone differently, but most people – including Government and Opposition TDs – agree on one thing: something needs to be done.

The discussion fractures when it comes to ironing out the finer details, like whether there’s a need for an emergency budget or who should benefit from targeted measures.

Advertisement

Roe Vs Wade

3. Last week, the US Supreme Court ruled that Roe v Wade – a landmark case protecting Americans the constitutional right to abortion – was overturned.

Here we take a look at some other US laws which could be overturned in the near future as a result.

Abortion

4. Staying with the fallout from Roe vs Wade, Google announced it will delete users’ location history when they visit abortion clinics, domestic violence shelters and other places where privacy is sought.

Ukraine

5. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of engaging in state “terror” as he blamed Moscow for missile strikes on a southern resort town that left 21 dead and dozens wounded.

Iran

6. At least five people are dead and dozens have been injured following an earthquake in Iran.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

US Capitol Investigation

7. The January 6th hearings in US Congress reached a fever pitch this week following a testimony that then-president Donald Trump angrily lunged at his Secret Service driver and tried to take the wheel of his state car in a bid to join the Capitol riot on the day.

The assertion from a former aide was one of the most explosive testimonies that have come out of the dramatic hearings before the select committee to investigate last year’s insurrection.

Here we look at the latest from the US investigation.

Ocean Concerns

8. World leaders must do more to protect the oceans, a major United Nations conference concluded, setting its sights on a new treaty to protect the high seas.



Weather

9. There will be a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers today. A few heavy showers are possible in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze, fresh or strong at times along Atlantic coasts.

Full forecast here.