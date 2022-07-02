#Open journalism No news is bad news

At least five dead and dozens injured after magnitude-6.3 earthquake in Iran

The area has seen several moderate earthquakes in recent weeks.

By Press Association Saturday 2 Jul 2022, 8:24 AM
1 hour ago 1,879 Views 1 Comment
Image: PA
Image: PA

AT LEAST FIVE people have died and 44 others are injured after a magnitude-6.3 earthquake in southern Iran today.

State media reported rescue teams were deployed near the epicentre, Sayeh Khosh village, which is home to around 300 people in Hormozgan province, some 620 miles south of the capital, Tehran.

People went into the streets as aftershocks continued to jolt the area after the early morning quake, which also damaged buildings and infrastructure.

The earthquake was felt in many neighbouring countries, the report said.

The area has seen several moderate earthquakes in recent weeks. In November, one man died following two magnitude-6.4 and 6.3 earthquakes.

Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.

In 2003, a magnitude-6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

A magnitude-7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
