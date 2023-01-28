GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Memphis

1. The US city of Memphis has released graphic video footage depicting the fatal police assault of a 29-year-old black man, sparking small protests against police brutality in a number of US cities.

Five Memphis officers, all also black, were charged with second-degree murder in the beating of Tyre Nichols, who died in hospital on 10 January three days after being stopped on suspicion of reckless driving.

UNHCR

2. The United Nations has said it is “completely unpalatable” that some asylum seekers who entered Ireland this week have had to sleep rough because of a lack of accommodation options available to them.

In an interview with The Journal, head of the Irish office of the UN’s Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Enda O’Neill said that Ireland is “clearly in breach” of its legal obligations around asylum seekers after it stopped providing emergency shelter to international protection applicants at the Citywest centre earlier this week.

Asylum seekers

3. In related news, newly arrived asylum seekers have described sleeping on the streets of Dublin, following the closure of the emergency shelter in Citywest.

Latest figures from the Department of Children and Integration today revealed that at least 55 people have been left without anywhere to stay in recent days.

Flybe

4. Regional UK carrier Flybe has ceased trading and all scheduled flights have been cancelled, authorities have said.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) made the announcement the company had gone into administration and urged those with booked Flybe flights not to travel to airports.

Crash

5. Gardaí in Galway have appealed for witnesses after a serious crash in the county yesterday. A woman in her 80s was seriously injured after she was knocked down by a car in the Mountbellew area of Galway.

The woman was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for her injuries, which are understood to be serious.

Shooting

6. Israeli police have arrested 42 people following a deadly shooting at an east Jerusalem synagogue, including members of the Palestinian gunman’s family.

A Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside an east Jerusalem synagogue during the Jewish Sabbath yesterday, in one of the deadliest attacks targeting Israelis in years that risked sparking widespread violence.

Gardaí

7. An ex-Garda inspector has said he believes that poor leadership was partly to blame for the force’s mounting problems.

In an interview with The Journal, Tony Gallagher - a Dublin-based officer retired last year – also said that fear of discipline among lower-ranking gardaí is making streets less safe as members are being forced to police in a risk-averse environment.

CRASH

8. Gardaí in Belmullet, Co Mayo, have appealed for witnesses after a 22-year-old woman died when the car she was driving left the road and collided with a ditch.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to the mortuary in Mayo University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

FOOTAGE

9. Publicly released video footage shows the husband of former US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with an attacker for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple’s home last year.

Police bodycam footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool from 82-year-old Paul Pelosi and lunge towards him with the hammer over his head at the property in San Francisco.