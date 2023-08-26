Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 51 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.
1. In our lead story this morning, Niall O’Connor report on the Navy’s staff issues as Micheál Martin calls for a “radical” recruitment drive.
Martin, who is the Minister for both Defence and Foreign Affairs, said that there needs now to be a “radical” rethink of how the Irish Defence Forces recruit as the retention crisis continues despite multiple Government reassurances.
2. Minister for higher education Simon Harris has expressed his sadness about the “devastating news from Clonmel” after four people died in a car crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary last night.
It’s understood that three teenage girls and a man in his 20s were killed in the crash.
3. The public could be asked to vote in two seperate referendums to deal with the issue of gender equality in the Constitution.
The Government has signalled its intention to hold a referendum in November on a proposal to insert a gender equality and non-discrimination principle into the Constitution.
4. Paul O’Donoghue takes a look at NIMBYism and its effect on housing developments.
The impact of so-called NIMBYs (not in my back yard), is often bemoaned by the likes of developers and politicians, who see it as residents objecting to new developments which could inconvenience them or impact on the desirability of the area.
As an experiment, The Journal decided to examine a housing project in seven of Ireland’s main urban centres.
5. Niger’s new military rulers, who seized control of the government in July, have given the French ambassador 48 hours to leave the country.
The French have refused however, stating that the junta does not have the authority to expel the diplomat.
6. For the sixth night in a row, Moscow has been targeted by Ukrainian drones strikes. This time, Russian defences were able to shoot the drone down.
While Russia managed to avoid being attacked in the early part of the war, assaults on Moscow are on the rise.
7. Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso said yesterday evening that she felt like she had been assaulted by the country’s football federation president Luis Rubiales when he forced a kiss on her at the World Cup final.
8. Today is International Dog Day and what better day to celebrate the little furry friends in our lives who bring us so much joy and unconditional love?
Check out Suzi Walsh’s Voices piece on how to read your dog’s signals.
9. The Journal’s Carl Kinsella gives his take on the flood on American football fans arriving in Dublin in Surrealing in the Years.
