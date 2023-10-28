GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

War crimes

1. In our main story this morning, assistant news editor and reporter Stephen McDermott has taken a look at what defines a war crime and whether international law is being broken in Israel and Gaza.

A minor diplomatic spat occurred last weekend after Israel’s ambassador to Ireland, Dana Erlich, took issue with comments by President Michael D Higgins that Israel had broken international law by bombarding Gaza.

Gaza bombings intensify

2. Battles are raging in Gaza today as Israel’s army said it expanded ground operations after intensifying its bombardment of the Palestinian territory three weeks after the deadliest attack in the country’s history.

The Israeli army said it had increased its strikes “in a very significant way”.

Maine shooter

3. The man wanted for the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 others in Maine has been found dead.

Robert Card, who was wanted in connection with the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, was found dead in Lisbon Falls, Maine, Governor Janet Mills said at a news conference last night.

Tusla apology

4. Tusla has apologised for the long delays still being experienced by some adopted people seeking to get access to their medical records and other personal files.

A number of people will be waiting for close to a year by the time they get access to their records.

Advertisement

Accommodation for Ukrainians

5. There are growing concerns in government that tented and cabin accommodation options, as well site locations, for Ukrainians are running out as we head into winter.

The number of Ukrainians arriving into Ireland has returned to high figures of between 700 and 800 per week recently.

If such high numbers continue throughout the winter and into the early part of next year, the accommodation capacity constraints Ireland will face will be very intense, it is believed.

Ashling Murphy

6. A DNA profile taken from underneath Ashling Murphy’s fingernails matched that of Jozef Puska, the man accused of her murder, a scientist has told the Central Criminal Court.

Jozef Puska (33), with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Murphy at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly on 12 January 2022.

Boris on GB News

7. Boris Johnson has found his latest post-prime ministerial employment, with the former Tory leader set to join GB News.

He is the latest UK Conservative politician to find a place at the broadcaster, and in a video announcing his arrival the former MP said he would be giving his “unvarnished views” on a range of topics.

The channel said that he would be joining as a “presenter, programme maker and commentator”, adding Johnson would be playing a “key role” in the coverage of both the upcoming UK and US elections.

Lunar eclipse

8. A lunar eclipse will be visible from Ireland today as the lower edge of the Moon will clip the Earth’s shadow, causing a partial eclipse.

Astronomy Ireland, a non-profit astronomy society, is asking members of the public to capture pictures of the event, which won’t happen again until March of next year.

Shamrock Rovers

9. Shamrock Rovers have become Premier Division champions for the fourth season in a row after Aaron Greene came off the bench last night to score a header that will never be forgotten by the Hoops faithful.