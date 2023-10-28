A partial lunar eclipse will be visible from Ireland tonight

A LUNAR ECLIPSE will be visible from Ireland today as the lower edge of the Moon will clip the Earth’s shadow, causing a partial eclipse.

Astronomy Ireland, a non-profit astronomy society, is asking members of the public to capture pictures of the event, which won’t happen again until March of next year.

The enthusiast society says that the public could see “a small ‘bite’ being taken out of the Moon’s lower edge” for around 80 minutes tonight.

CEO of Astronomy Ireland, David Moore said about 12% of the Moon’s diameter will be in the Earth’s shadow around 9.15pm this evening.

All sunlight will be cut off to that part of the Moon, making it look dark.

“A ‘dimming effect’ should continue onto the rest of the Moon’s bright sunlit surface, maybe half way across the Moon,” Moore added.

According to the group, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and the Moon are aligned with the Earth in the middle.

“When they are aligned exactly, the Moon is entirely within the Earth’s shadow. This results in darkening of the Moon’s surface and is called a lunar eclipse,” the group said.

The next “full lunar eclipse” – which fully turns the moon into shade of red or orange – is not expected to take place until March 2025.

The astronomy group are asking members of the public to take a picture of the event, which Moore says is “a beautiful spectacle of nature that millions can watch for free”.

A partial solar eclipse, when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, is expected to happen, and be visible in Ireland, in April of next year.

The next total solar eclipse will be visible from Canada, the United States and Mexico in April 2024.