GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Labour and referendum

1. Labour leader Ivana Bacik has said her party may not be able to support the two referendums set to take place on International Women’s Day because of concerns over the wording.

As chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Gender Equality (which has now completed its work) Bacik was heavily involved in the process leading up to the referendums.

In an interview with The Journal‘s political reporter Jane Matthews, the Dublin Bay South TD said although the Constitutional provisions relating to a woman’s place in the home and dealing with care are “an embarrassment”, she has serious concerns about the government’s proposed new wording.

Gaza

2. The UN Security Council has demanded aid be rushed to Gaza “at scale” as the head of the World Health Organization warned of a looming famine in the besieged Palestinian territory.

As Israeli bombs rained down on targets across Gaza, members of the UN’s top peacemaking council demanded “immediate, safe and unhindered” deliveries of life-saving aid.

WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that “hunger is present, and famine is looming in Gaza”.

Day of mourning

3. Flags on public buildings are flying at half mast and masses are scheduled across the Czech Republic for a day of national mourning after a deadly shooting at Prague’s Charles University – the worst in the country in decades.

A 24-year-old student opened fire at the Faculty of Arts on Thursday, killing 13 people and then himself. Another person died in hospital later on.

The gunfire sparked frantic scenes of students running from the attack.

Sinn Féin polls

4. Mary Lou McDonald has said she assesses her party’s performance after polls are published, telling The Journal: “Everybody looks at the polls, you can hardly miss them, there are so many of them as well.”

In a wide-ranging interview conducted last week, the Sinn Féin leader spoke about immigration issues and the rise of the far-right, along with how her party is faring in the polls.

At the end of November, there was a fall in support for Sinn Féin in a Business Post Red C opinion poll, showing a three point drop since the month previous.

Advertisement

Bus lane cameras

5. Cameras specifically for bus lanes are to be rolled out next year in a bid to tackle speed and misuse, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has confirmed.

Speaking to reporters at a roundtable interview this week, Ryan said policing of bus lanes is “really problematic” and that driver behaviour has disimproved through and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banksy

6. The removal of a Banksy installation in Peckham, south east London has been reported to police by the local council to “help get it back”.

The deputy Leader of Southwark Council, Jasmine Ali, said the artwork “should not have been removed”, adding: “We’d like it back so everyone in the community can enjoy Banksy’s brilliant work.”

The installation – a traffic stop sign covered with three aircraft resembling military drones – was posted to Banksy’s social media just after 12pm yesterday afternoon.

Charlie Sheen

7. Actor Charlie Sheen has been attacked in his luxury Malibu home, according to police, with the suspect arrested and charged with assault and burglary.

Officers were called to the Two and a Half Men star’s home for a “battery/disturbance”, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Suspect Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury and residential burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

Christmas number one

8. The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York has missed out on the UK Christmas number one, with Wham! securing the top spot with Last Christmas, 39 years after the track was released.

Fairytale of New York, the classic duet between the late Shane MacGowan and the late Kirsty MacColl, was originally released in 1987.

It was kept off the top spot by Always On My Mind by the Pet Shop Boys – although it did take the number one slot in Ireland.

Public transport

9. From last minute shopping to travelling home for Christmas, thousands of people will take trains, trams and buses over the festive season.

Public transport services nationwide will be operating on revised schedules, with pre-booked tickets needed in some cases.

Here’s what you need to know before you embark on your journey.