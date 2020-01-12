This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 3,423 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4962607
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Bralnina
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Bralnina

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TEHRAN: The UK’s ambassador to Iran was arrested last night during protests in the country against an admission that a Ukrainian passenger plane was accidentally shot down earlier this week.

2. #ELECTION FEVER: Speculation is mounting that the Taoiseach will call a general election in the coming days, with suggestions that the Dáil could be dissolved before it returns on Wednesday.

3. #STORM’S A COMIN’: Status Orange and Yellow wind warnings will become effective tomorrow morning, with Storm Brendan expected to move across the northwest of Ireland on Monday.

4. #NEW OMBUDSMAN: The Sunday Times reports that the government is planning to create a new agency to investigate gardaí and civilian members of the force who breach professional standards.

5. #PERSONAL INJURY: Figures show there are almost a dozen “claims harvesting” websites still operating in Ireland, which gather a person’s personal data and pass it on to third-party legal firms.

6. #FOOD SAFETY: The number of enforcement orders issued against Irish food businesses rose by 13% last year, according to the Food Safety Authority.

7. #RECOMMENDATION: The Sunday Business Post reports that a Dublin coroner has called for emergency departments to have 24-hour cover from consultants to avoid more patient deaths.

8. #BUSHFIRES: Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison has said his government is considering a commission of inquiry into ongoing bushfires in the country, as another firefighter was killed tackling the months-long blazes.

9. #LUCAN: Gardaí are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in west Dublin yesterday morning.

