The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TEHRAN: The UK’s ambassador to Iran was arrested last night during protests in the country against an admission that a Ukrainian passenger plane was accidentally shot down earlier this week.

2. #ELECTION FEVER: Speculation is mounting that the Taoiseach will call a general election in the coming days, with suggestions that the Dáil could be dissolved before it returns on Wednesday.

3. #STORM’S A COMIN’: Status Orange and Yellow wind warnings will become effective tomorrow morning, with Storm Brendan expected to move across the northwest of Ireland on Monday.

4. #NEW OMBUDSMAN: The Sunday Times reports that the government is planning to create a new agency to investigate gardaí and civilian members of the force who breach professional standards.

5. #PERSONAL INJURY: Figures show there are almost a dozen “claims harvesting” websites still operating in Ireland, which gather a person’s personal data and pass it on to third-party legal firms.

6. #FOOD SAFETY: The number of enforcement orders issued against Irish food businesses rose by 13% last year, according to the Food Safety Authority.

7. #RECOMMENDATION: The Sunday Business Post reports that a Dublin coroner has called for emergency departments to have 24-hour cover from consultants to avoid more patient deaths.

8. #BUSHFIRES: Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison has said his government is considering a commission of inquiry into ongoing bushfires in the country, as another firefighter was killed tackling the months-long blazes.

9. #LUCAN: Gardaí are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in west Dublin yesterday morning.