UK ambassador to Iran arrested as protesters condemn 'lies' over downing of Ukrainian plane

176 people were killed when the plane was shot down earlier this week.

By AFP Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 7:49 AM
46 minutes ago 4,570 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4962590
Demonstrators attend a ceremony for the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash

THE UK AMBASSADOR to Iran was arrested last night during protests in the country against Tehran’s admission that it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane this week.

US President Donald Trump also warned Iran that he would continue to monitor the demonstrations closely, saying he stood with those protesting in the Islamic republic.

Last night, Iranian police dispersed hundreds of students who gathered in the country’s capital chanting slogans to honour those killed when the Ukrainian Airlines jet was mistakenly shot down on Wednesday.

The tribute turned into an angry demonstration when students began denouncing “liars” and demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for downing the plane, as well as their alleged cover-up of events afterwards.

The protests came the same day that Iran admitted to unintentionally downing the aircraft, killing all 176 people aboard, after days denying claims the plane was struck by a missile.

The crash happened shortly after Iran launched missiles at bases hosting American forces in Iraq in response to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran’s top generals, in a US drone strike late last week.

Iranian officials initially blamed the crash on a mechanical failure.

Iranian authorities arrested the UK’s ambassador Rob Macaire during the protest, in what the British government called a violation of international law. He was later released.

Following the demonstrations, Trump told Iran – in tweets in both English and Farsi – that he stands by protestors and was monitoring events in Tehran.

“To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my presidency, and my administration will continue to stand with you,” he tweeted.

“There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching,” he added, apparently referring to previous protests in November.

“We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage,” he said.

Ambassador provoked ‘radical acts’

Trump also called on Iran to apologise for the arrest of the UK’s ambassador, a move that was criticised by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

“The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law,” Raab said in a statement.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, which is close to the country’s conservatives, said the envoy had been “provoking radical acts” among students. He was released a few hours later and would be summoned again by Iranian officials on Sunday, it said.

State television reported that students shouted “anti-regime” chants, while Fars reported that posters of General Soleimani had been torn down.

Earlier yesterday, the aerospace commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards accepted full responsibility for Wednesday’s accident.

But Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh said the missile operator acted independently, targeting the plane after mistaking it for a “cruise missile”.

The operator failed to obtain approval from his superiors because of disruptions to a communications system, he said.

“He had ten seconds to decide. He could have decided to strike or not to strike and under such circumstances, he took the wrong decision.”

The majority of passengers on the plane were Iranians and Canadians, including dual nationals, while Ukrainians, Afghans, Britons and Swedes were also aboard.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday that “all the persons involved in this air disaster will be brought to justice”.

- © AFP 2020

