Iran admits it mistakenly shot down Ukrainian passenger jet following 'human error'

IRAN HAS ADMITTED that the country’s military accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed near Tehran earlier this week.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane, which went down on Wednesday and killed all 176 people on board, was mistaken for a “hostile plane” in what has been described as a “human error”.

A press statement published by the official IRNA news agency said the plane was hit while perceived threats against the country were at the highest level.

The crash happened shortly after Iran launched missiles at bases hosting American forces in Iraq in response to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran’s top generals, in a US drone strike late last week.

Iranian officials initially blamed the crash on a mechanical failure.

The country’s president Hassan Rouhani described the incident as a “great tragedy” and an “unforgivable mistake”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake,” he tweeted.

“Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane and [the] death of 176 innocent people,” he added.

The admission came a day after Iran’s civil aviation chief denied claims that the plane had been shot down, as international pressure mounted on Tehran to conduct a credible investigation.

On Thursday, the US and Canada both claimed they had seen intelligence that suggested the plane was shot down, while it previously emerged that the plane’s crew did not radio for help before the aircraft went down.

Video footage of the flight, which the New York Times said it had verified, also emerged which appeared to show the moment the airliner was hit.

Iran has now invited the United States, Ukraine, Canada and others to join the crash investigation.

The majority of passengers on board were Iranian-Canadian dual nationals but also included Ukrainians, Afghans, Britons and Swedes.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday closure and accountability were needed following the disaster, and also demanded “transparency, and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims”.

“This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together,” Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he would demand punishment and compensation over the disaster.

The crash was Iran’s worst civil aviation disaster since the US military shot down an Iran Air plane over the Gulf by mistake in July 1988, killing all 290 people on board.

Many airlines from around the world cancelled flights to and Iran in the wake of the crash, or rerouted flights away from Iranian airspace.

The disaster came as tensions soared in the region after the Soleimani killing, and fears grew of an all-out war between the United States and Iran.

