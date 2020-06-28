The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STRANGE TIMES: We look at the surreal sitting of the 33rd Dáil yesterday complete with references to Matt Damon and Total Recall.

2. #CRITICISM: The National Women’s Council expressed its disappointment at the low number of women in the new Cabinet.

3. #CRECHE COURSE: As childcare facilities re-open after more than three months of closure due to Covid-19 restrictions, the excitement is tinged with nervousness for everyone involved.

4. #THE TOWN: Why don’t people live in rural town centres? Six towns were given €100k to see why – here’s what they said.

5. #WHO’S WHO: In case you missed it, here’s the new Cabinet in full.

6. #SEIZED: Gardaí seized €52k worth of fake designer clothes in Dublin.

7. #BACK TO BUSINESS: Business consultant Brian Cremin explains how companies can best get back on their feet following the Covid crisis.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #CALIFORNIA: Two people were shot dead after a man entered a Walmart in the US and began shooting.

9. #NO MORE: There’s been a big shock in the GAA after it emerged footballer Jack McCaffrey has stepped away from the Dublin panel.