The 9 at 9: Sunday

1. #STRANGE TIMES: We look at the surreal sitting of the 33rd Dáil yesterday complete with references to Matt Damon and Total Recall.
2. #CRITICISM: The National Women’s Council expressed its disappointment at the low number of women in the new Cabinet.
3. #CRECHE COURSE: As childcare facilities re-open after more than three months of closure due to Covid-19 restrictions, the excitement is tinged with nervousness for everyone involved.
4. #THE TOWN: Why don’t people live in rural town centres? Six towns were given €100k to see why – here’s what they said.
5. #WHO’S WHO: In case you missed it, here’s the new Cabinet in full.
6. #SEIZED: Gardaí seized €52k worth of fake designer clothes in Dublin.
7. #BACK TO BUSINESS: Business consultant Brian Cremin explains how companies can best get back on their feet following the Covid crisis.
8. #CALIFORNIA: Two people were shot dead after a man entered a Walmart in the US and began shooting.
9. #NO MORE: There’s been a big shock in the GAA after it emerged footballer Jack McCaffrey has stepped away from the Dublin panel.
