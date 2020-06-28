This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 28 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your Sunday.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 28 Jun 2020, 9:00 AM
16 minutes ago 897 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5135302
Image: Shutterstock/I Love Coffee
Image: Shutterstock/I Love Coffee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #STRANGE TIMES: We look at the surreal sitting of the 33rd Dáil yesterday complete with references to Matt Damon and Total Recall.

2. #CRITICISM: The National Women’s Council expressed its disappointment at the low number of women in the new Cabinet.

3. #CRECHE COURSE: As childcare facilities re-open after more than three months of closure due to Covid-19 restrictions, the excitement is tinged with nervousness for everyone involved.

4. #THE TOWN: Why don’t people live in rural town centres? Six towns were given €100k to see why – here’s what they said.

5. #WHO’S WHO: In case you missed it, here’s the new Cabinet in full.

6. #SEIZED: Gardaí seized €52k worth of fake designer clothes in Dublin.

7. #BACK TO BUSINESS: Business consultant Brian Cremin explains how companies can best get back on their feet following the Covid crisis.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #CALIFORNIA: Two people were shot dead after a man entered a Walmart in the US and began shooting.

9. #NO MORE: There’s been a big shock in the GAA after it emerged footballer Jack McCaffrey has stepped away from the Dublin panel. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie