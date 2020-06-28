Gardaí seize €52k worth of fake designer clothes in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €52,000 worth of suspected counterfeit goods following a search operation at a number of premises in the Cabinteely and Clondalkin areas of Dublin on Friday.

The searches were conducted by officers from Dun Laoghaire with the assistance of members based in Cabinteely, Shankill, Blackrock and Dundrum.

Counterfeit footwear, clothing, jewellery and handbags worth approximately €52,000 were seized.

The items were labelled as Canada Goose, Hugo Boss, Chanel and The North Face, among others.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.