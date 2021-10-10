The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Money lenders

1. Órla Ryan reports this morning that concerns have been raised by people working in the homelessness services sector that “unofficial money lenders” have been targeting people queuing up for soup runs.

A number of people who work or volunteer in the sector say the practice has emerged in recent months.

CEO of the Mendicity Institution Louisa Santora told TheJournal that due to the nature of soup runs and outdoor food services for people in need, anyone can observe and approach individuals in the queue.

Transport police

2. There have been renewed calls for a dedicated transport police in the wake of reports this week of a disturbing incident on the DART in Dublin in which a group of young men were heard chanting about raping a woman.

Earlier this week, Fine Gael’s Alan Farrell spoke out about the incident, which he witnessed take place on a nighttime train service to Malahide, where he overheard the group chanting “let’s rape her” as a woman stepped off the carriage at a station.

General secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) Dermot O’Leary told TheJournal that representatives for transport workers have been calling for a full-time police service to deal with the hundreds of incidents of anti-social behaviour each year.

Budget 2012

3. With only days to go before Budget 2022, Rónán Duffy takes a look back at Budget 2012, the first budget of the Fine Gael/Labour era.

Ten years ago, things were so tight that it took two days to spell out the bad news.

Labour’s Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Brendan Howlin outlined spending cuts totalling €3.8 billion on the first day, while day 2 saw more bad news for taxpayers as Fine Gael Finance Minister Michael Noonan looked to raise another billion in tax hikes.

Taiwan-China

4. Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has firmly rejected Chinese military coercion and called for the continuation of the political status quo in a forthright speech which acknowledged rising pressure from China.

Although the island is self-governed, Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, who view it as part of its national territory.

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has said that reunification with Taiwan “must be realised” and that peaceful reunification is in interests of the entire nation, including the Taiwanese people.

India

5. Police in India have arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government after nine people were killed in a demonstration by farmers against contentious agriculture laws in northern India.

Four farmers died last Sunday when a car owned by Junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra ran over a group of protesters farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, a town in Uttar Pradesh state, officials and farm leaders said.

Farm leaders alleged that Mishra’s son was in the car when it ran over the protesters, but he denied it.

Coronavirus

6. Back in Ireland, health officials have confirmed 1,940 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am Saturday, 352 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 74 in ICU.

On Friday, there were 2,002 new cases of Covid-19, 354 people with the virus in hospital and 73 in ICU.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Friday, 5,280 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Migration

7. Reporting for the Good Information Project this morning, Gráinne Ní Aodha looks at the reality and the politics of migration in the EU.

The most visible way Ireland has grappled with migration is through the Direct Provision system, the housing system for asylum seekers that has been heavily criticised and is set to be replaced over the next four years.

While covering the topic of migration, one of the recurring themes has been about the urgency of the problem and the need for solutions. It is hugely contentious politically for European states such as Germany and France, but it’s becoming critical for EU countries on the ‘frontline’ of irregular migration, meaning Ireland will need to play its part.

Ballinamore

8. Gardaí seized €50,000 worth of cannabis herb and €5,000 worth of cocaine following a search at a residence in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim yesterday morning.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the seizure and are currently being detained under the provisions of section two of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

Callum Robinson

9. Callum Robinson, the Irish international who caused controversy during the week after revealing he was unvaccinated, became the star in the team’s performance against Azerbaijan in Baku yesterday evening.

Robinson scored twice in a 3-0 win against Azerbaijan, with a third goal from Chiedozie Ogbene giving Stephen Kenny has his first competitive win in charge of the squad.