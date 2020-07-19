This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 19 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 19 Jul 2020, 8:56 AM
1 hour ago 5,515 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5153978
Image: Shutterstock/YKTR
Image: Shutterstock/YKTR

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BRUSSELS: EU leaders have extended their summit for a third day of talks amid ongoing disagreements over a €750 billion coronavirus economic rescue package.

2. #COVID-19: Data from Johns Hopkins University in the US shows that the number of global deaths from the coronavirus has now surpassed 600,000.

3. #POLL: Support for Fine Gael has risen by four points, according to a new opinion poll carried out on behalf of the Irish Mail on Sunday.

4. #FATAL COLLISION: A motorcyclist has been killed and another has been injured after a crash involving a tractor in Tipperary yesterday evening.

5. #AUSTRALIA: Melbourne is to make it compulsory to wear a face mask in public following a rise in Covid-19 cases in Australia’s second-largest city.

6. #COWENGATE: The Sunday Independent and Sunday Times report that gardaí stand over a report into an incident which saw Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen caught driving over the alcohol limit.

7. #COVID SCHEMES: The Sunday Times also reports that the Government will extend the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme and the Pandemic Unemployment Payment until next spring.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #UK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the Sunday Telegraph that he does not expect to introduce another lockdown in the UK.

9. #WEATHER: It will be a mainly dry day with sunny spells, although there will be some cloud with a few passing showers, mostly in the north. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie