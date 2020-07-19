The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #BRUSSELS: EU leaders have extended their summit for a third day of talks amid ongoing disagreements over a €750 billion coronavirus economic rescue package.
2. #COVID-19: Data from Johns Hopkins University in the US shows that the number of global deaths from the coronavirus has now surpassed 600,000.
3. #POLL: Support for Fine Gael has risen by four points, according to a new opinion poll carried out on behalf of the Irish Mail on Sunday.
4. #FATAL COLLISION: A motorcyclist has been killed and another has been injured after a crash involving a tractor in Tipperary yesterday evening.
5. #AUSTRALIA: Melbourne is to make it compulsory to wear a face mask in public following a rise in Covid-19 cases in Australia’s second-largest city.
6. #COWENGATE: The Sunday Independent and Sunday Times report that gardaí stand over a report into an incident which saw Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen caught driving over the alcohol limit.
7. #COVID SCHEMES: The Sunday Times also reports that the Government will extend the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme and the Pandemic Unemployment Payment until next spring.
8. #UK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the Sunday Telegraph that he does not expect to introduce another lockdown in the UK.
9. #WEATHER: It will be a mainly dry day with sunny spells, although there will be some cloud with a few passing showers, mostly in the north. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.
