Motorcyclist (25) killed after collision with tractor in Co Tipperary

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died and a second has been injured following a collision in Co Tipperary.

The crash happened on the N74 at Moatequarter near Kilfeacle at around 5pm yesterday, when two motorcylces collided with a tractor with a trailor.

A 25 year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was taken to University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem will take place.

Another 33 year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick. The tractor driver, a 21 year-old man, was uninjured.

Gardaí in Tipperary town are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the collision to come forward, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage of the N74 between Tipperary town and Cashel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary town garda station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.