The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DOMESTIC INCIDENT A neighbour of of Boris Johnson who called police about a loud row at the Tory leadership contender’s home has come forward and defended his actions (The Guardian).

2. #DISCRIMINATION Garda management worried that Sikh members of the force could win discrimination cases over restrictions on wearing a turban with their uniform, TheJournal.ie has learned.



3. #FATAL RTC A man in his 30s has been killed in a road traffic collision in Wexford.

4. #STATUS YELLOW Met Éireann has issued two rainfall warnings for 13 counties with thundery downpours expected across the country today.

5. #WRONG NUMBER The United Nations believes the Department of Justice’s official figures for the number of people who have been granted asylum in Ireland are inaccurate, according to The Sunday Business Post.

6. #ETHIOPIA The Ethiopian president says the head of the country’s army has been shot during a thwarted coup attempt.

7. #APPLY WITHIN The Sunday Times reports that the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland has told Simon Harris that the National Children’s Hospital is struggling to recruit consultants ahead of its opening in 2023.

8. #SWING-GATE An internal Fine Gael inquiry into Maria Bailey’s withdrawn compensation claim against the Dean Hotel will name the person who leaked legal papers relating to the case, the Sunday Independent reports.

9. #ISRAEL Palestinian leaders have claimed that a US plan for investment in the Middle East is an attempt to buy off their hopes for an independent state. (RTÉ)

