This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 23 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 8:55 AM
28 minutes ago 1,282 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4694227
Image: Shutterstock/Kevin George
Image: Shutterstock/Kevin George

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DOMESTIC INCIDENT A neighbour of of Boris Johnson who called police about a loud row at the Tory leadership contender’s home has come forward and defended his actions (The Guardian).

2. #DISCRIMINATION Garda management worried that Sikh members of the force could win discrimination cases over restrictions on wearing a turban with their uniform, TheJournal.ie has learned.

3. #FATAL RTC A man in his 30s has been killed in a road traffic collision in Wexford.

4. #STATUS YELLOW Met Éireann has issued two rainfall warnings for 13 counties with thundery downpours expected across the country today.

5. #WRONG NUMBER The United Nations believes the Department of Justice’s official figures for the number of people who have been granted asylum in Ireland are inaccurate, according to The Sunday Business Post.

6. #ETHIOPIA The Ethiopian president says the head of the country’s army has been shot during a thwarted coup attempt.

7. #APPLY WITHIN The Sunday Times reports that the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland has told Simon Harris that the National Children’s Hospital is struggling to recruit consultants ahead of its opening in 2023.

8. #SWING-GATE An internal Fine Gael inquiry into Maria Bailey’s withdrawn compensation claim against the Dean Hotel will name the person who leaked legal papers relating to the case, the Sunday Independent reports.

9. #ISRAEL Palestinian leaders have claimed that a US plan for investment in the Middle East is an attempt to buy off their hopes for an independent state. (RTÉ)

Comments have been closed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie