Dublin: 12°C Thursday 30 June 2022
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your Thursday.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 30 Jun 2022, 8:47 AM
GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Vaping

1. A jump in the popularity of disposable e-cigarettes is a “cause for concern”, when it comes to preventing nicotine addiction among young people, an expert has said.

EU Row

2. The European Commission (EC) approved the release of billions of euro of Covid-19 recovery funding to Poland, despite unprecedented dissent from within its ranks.

Cormac Fitzgerald examines the ongoing row at the heart of the EU. 

Mental Health

3. The Mental Health Commission’s (MHC) 2021 Annual Report found that independent privately-run inpatient mental health centres typically offer a higher level of care than HSE-run centres.

Covid

4.  It’s on the rise again this summer. Here’s what you need to know if you pick it up this time around. 

Ukraine

5. The US has vowed to reinforce Europe’s defences in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as NATO declared Moscow the West’s greatest threat — prompting Vladimir Putin to lash out at the alliance’s “imperial ambitions”.

New President

6. Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the namesake son of an ousted dictator, has been sworn in as Philippine president.

Supreme Court

7. The first black woman confirmed for the US Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, will today take her seat.

Latte Levy

8. Almost two-thirds of Irish people are against a ban on recyclable and compostable coffee cups, a new survey has found.

Weather

9. Today will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers across the country, particularly along the east coast early on. Some showers may turn heavy or thundery at times. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light westerly breezes. 

Full forecast here

