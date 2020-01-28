This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 7:45 AM
41 minutes ago 1,862 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4982654
Image: Shutterstock/Foxys Forest Manufacture
Image: Shutterstock/Foxys Forest Manufacture

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ELECTION: A seven-way debate between party leaders took place in Galway last night.

2. #FGM: The lead Garda investigator in the country’s first-ever female genital mutilation trial has said the learnings from the investigation will be invaluable.

3. #SNOW: A Status Yellow snow and ice warning is in place for the entire country this morning. 

4. #CORONAVIRUS: US citizens have been warned to “avoid non-essential travel” to China as the coronavirus death toll rises to 106.

5. #MASKS: Irish pharmacies have seen a surge in demand for surgical face masks from customers since the outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

6. #KOBE: The bodies of the victims of the helicopter crash that killed basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter have started to be recovered.

7. #COURTS: A man who assaulted a woman with special needs in his home has been given a three-year sentence with the final year suspended.

8. #TRUMP: Donald Trump has hosted Israel’s Prime Minister in the White House ahead of unveiling a Middle East peace plan.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

