The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ELECTION: A seven-way debate between party leaders took place in Galway last night.

2. #FGM: The lead Garda investigator in the country’s first-ever female genital mutilation trial has said the learnings from the investigation will be invaluable.

3. #SNOW: A Status Yellow snow and ice warning is in place for the entire country this morning.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: US citizens have been warned to “avoid non-essential travel” to China as the coronavirus death toll rises to 106.

5. #MASKS: Irish pharmacies have seen a surge in demand for surgical face masks from customers since the outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

6. #KOBE: The bodies of the victims of the helicopter crash that killed basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter have started to be recovered.

7. #COURTS: A man who assaulted a woman with special needs in his home has been given a three-year sentence with the final year suspended.

8. #TRUMP: Donald Trump has hosted Israel’s Prime Minister in the White House ahead of unveiling a Middle East peace plan.

