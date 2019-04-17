This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 17 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Wednesday morning.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 7:57 AM
30 minutes ago 1,466 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4595745
Image: Shutterstock/iravgustin
Image: Shutterstock/iravgustin

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie ;brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #AIRBNB The Minister for Housing has told politicians to “hold their nerve” if Airbnb hosts ask them for a “grace period” in introducing new short-term letting laws.

2. #REGULATIONS Gardaí have called for clearer guidelines on how they are expected to police evictions, following a number of high-profile incidents last year.

3. #DRUG PROBLEM The number of people treated for problem cocaine use has nearly doubled in recent years, according to new data from the Health Research Board.

4. #COURTS All-Ireland winning hurler Ronan Burke has initiated High Court proceedings against the publisher of the Irish Daily Star newspaper.

5. #EXTRADITED The Ecuadorian President has told BBC that Julian Assange had his asylum revoked following a string of bad behaviour at the country’s embassy in London.

6. #FINGLAS Gardaí are continuing to investigate after shots were fired at a house in Finglas in north Dublin last night.

7. #SUZHOU ZOO The Yangtze giant softshell turtle, the world’s rarest turtle, is a step closer to extinction following the death of the last female specimen at a Chinese zoo.

8. #CLIMATE ACTION Activist Greta Thunberg has told the European Parliament that “cathedral-thinking” is needed to tackle the global problem of climate change.

Comments have been closed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie