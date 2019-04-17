The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie ;brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #AIRBNB The Minister for Housing has told politicians to “hold their nerve” if Airbnb hosts ask them for a “grace period” in introducing new short-term letting laws.

2. #REGULATIONS Gardaí have called for clearer guidelines on how they are expected to police evictions, following a number of high-profile incidents last year.

3. #DRUG PROBLEM The number of people treated for problem cocaine use has nearly doubled in recent years, according to new data from the Health Research Board.

4. #COURTS All-Ireland winning hurler Ronan Burke has initiated High Court proceedings against the publisher of the Irish Daily Star newspaper.

5. #EXTRADITED The Ecuadorian President has told BBC that Julian Assange had his asylum revoked following a string of bad behaviour at the country’s embassy in London.

6. #FINGLAS Gardaí are continuing to investigate after shots were fired at a house in Finglas in north Dublin last night.

7. #SUZHOU ZOO The Yangtze giant softshell turtle, the world’s rarest turtle, is a step closer to extinction following the death of the last female specimen at a Chinese zoo.

8. #CLIMATE ACTION Activist Greta Thunberg has told the European Parliament that “cathedral-thinking” is needed to tackle the global problem of climate change.

