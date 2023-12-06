Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 22 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.
1. In our main story this morning, Diarmuid Pepper reports on calls from a road victims’ group for traffic deaths to be “treated like other homicides and investigated accordingly” and receive harsher punishment.
The Irish Road Victim’s Association (IRVA) said “road crime should be treated like real crime” and that “far too lenient sentences are being handed down by the courts”, with the current maximum jail sentence set at two years.
2. In southern Gaza, Israeli forces are encircling the main city of Khan Younis, battling Hamas through streets and buildings in the “most intense” combat of the two-month war.
The focus of the conflict has shifted into the besieged territory’s south following fierce fighting and bombardment that reduced much of the north to rubble and forced nearly two million people to flee their homes.
Israeli tanks, armoured personnel carriers and bulldozers were seen yesterday near southern Gaza’s city of Khan Yunis, forcing already displaced civilians to pack up and flee again, witnesses told AFP.
3. With only weeks left, 2023 is on course to smash the record for the hottest year in recorded history.
November set a new monthly record for heat – the sixth month in a row which has beaten previous records – as scientists say they’re running out of adjectives to describe the situation.
4. Two proposed rail lines provided for in the draft All-Island Strategic Rail Review could be in line for European funding.
The rail lines between Claremorris to Athenry and Waterford to Rosslare Europort are to be added to the Trans-European Transport Network (Ten-T), which is a Europe-wide network of roads, rail lines, ports and airports.
The two rail lines are part of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, a review into the potential of rail travel on the island of Ireland, which was signed off by Cabinet in July.
5. Major social media companies are due before the Oireachtas media committee later today to discuss online safety, disinformation and media literacy.
Representatives from Tiktok, Meta (the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), and Google will face questions from the committee and expected to speak about the actions the companies are taking to tackle dis and misinformation on their platforms.
Many government ministers and others have voiced concern over the platforms being used to spread disinformation and “undermine” democracy by far-right activists in recent weeks.
6. Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson will face the first of two days of questioning over his handling of the pandemic when he appears before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.
The highly anticipated appearance by Johnson is expected to see him admit that his government made mistakes in its response to the virus, but argue that its decisions ultimately saved lives.
7. Cabinet has signed off on increasing the recruitment age limit from 35 to 50 for members of the gardaí.
A new Garda recruitment campaign is planned for next month and it is proposed to increase the upper age limit to 50 for that competition.
8. The High Court has heard that Michael Flatley and his family are “devastated” at having to leave their Co Cork period home after an “extremely hazardous” chemical residue was detected in the property.
The 65-year-old ‘Riverdance’ and ‘Lord of the Dance’ star claims that he, his wife Niamh and their son Michael St James cannot reside at the protected structure, which he has invested over €29m in since he acquired it in 1999, as it is currently unsafe for human habitation.
Late goal sends Arsenal clear
9. Declan Rice scored a last-gasp winner to settle a seven-goal thriller at Luton, sparing the blushes of goalkeeper David Raya to send Arsenal five points clear at the top of the Premier League.
Luton had looked on course to land a thoroughly deserved draw after two errors from Raya had seen them hit the front – only for the Gunners to rally and win it 4-3 at the death.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site