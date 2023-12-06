Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 6 December 2023 Dublin: 7°C
GOOD MORNING

The 9 at 9 Criticism of jail sentences for careless driving, Israel encircles Khan Younis and Ireland eyes new rail fund.

0
1.5k
Updated 22 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 22 minutes ago

GOOD MORNING. 

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day. 

Careless driving sentencing

1. In our main story this morning, Diarmuid Pepper reports on calls from a road victims’ group for traffic deaths to be “treated like other homicides and investigated accordingly” and receive harsher punishment.

The Irish Road Victim’s Association (IRVA) said “road crime should be treated like real crime” and that “far too lenient sentences are being handed down by the courts”, with the current maximum jail sentence set at two years.

Gaza

2. In southern Gaza, Israeli forces are encircling the main city of Khan Younis, battling Hamas through streets and buildings in the “most intense” combat of the two-month war.

The focus of the conflict has shifted into the besieged territory’s south following fierce fighting and bombardment that reduced much of the north to rubble and forced nearly two million people to flee their homes.

Israeli tanks, armoured personnel carriers and bulldozers were seen yesterday near southern Gaza’s city of Khan Yunis, forcing already displaced civilians to pack up and flee again, witnesses told AFP.

Hottest year

3. With only weeks left, 2023 is on course to smash the record for the hottest year in recorded history.

November set a new monthly record for heat – the sixth month in a row which has beaten previous records – as scientists say they’re running out of adjectives to describe the situation. 

Rail funding

4. Two proposed rail lines provided for in the draft All-Island Strategic Rail Review could be in line for European funding.

The rail lines between Claremorris to Athenry and Waterford to Rosslare Europort are to be added to the Trans-European Transport Network (Ten-T), which is a Europe-wide network of roads, rail lines, ports and airports.

The two rail lines are part of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, a review into the potential of rail travel on the island of Ireland, which was signed off by Cabinet in July. 

Tech companies before Oireachtas

5. Major social media companies are due before the Oireachtas media committee later today to discuss online safety, disinformation and media literacy.

Representatives from Tiktok, Meta (the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), and Google will face questions from the committee and expected to speak about the actions the companies are taking to tackle dis and misinformation on their platforms.

Many government ministers and others have voiced concern over the platforms being used to spread disinformation and “undermine” democracy by far-right activists in recent weeks.

Johnson at the Covid inquiry 

6. Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson will face the first of two days of questioning over his handling of the pandemic when he appears before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

The highly anticipated appearance by Johnson is expected to see him admit that his government made mistakes in its response to the virus, but argue that its decisions ultimately saved lives.  

Garda retirement

7. Cabinet has signed off on increasing the recruitment age limit from 35 to 50 for members of the gardaí.

A new Garda recruitment campaign is planned for next month and it is proposed to increase the upper age limit to 50 for that competition.  

Michael Flatley’s home

8. The High Court has heard that Michael Flatley and his family are “devastated” at having to leave their Co Cork period home after an “extremely hazardous” chemical residue was detected in the property.

The 65-year-old ‘Riverdance’ and ‘Lord of the Dance’ star claims that he, his wife Niamh and their son Michael St James cannot reside at the protected structure, which he has invested over €29m in since he acquired it in 1999, as it is currently unsafe for human habitation.

Late goal sends Arsenal clear 

9. Declan Rice scored a last-gasp winner to settle a seven-goal thriller at Luton, sparing the blushes of goalkeeper David Raya to send Arsenal five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Luton had looked on course to land a thoroughly deserved draw after two errors from Raya had seen them hit the front – only for the Gunners to rally and win it 4-3 at the death.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags