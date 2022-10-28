Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 16°C Friday 28 October 2022
'Significant delays' expected in emergency departments over long weekend

The public is being asked to ‘consider all options’ before going to A&E so that those who need care most can be prioritised.

57 minutes ago 2,267 Views 7 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE HSE HAS warned of “significant delays” in emergency departments around the country this Bank Holiday weekend.

While the health service is urging those who do require emergency care to attend A&E, the public is being asked to “consider all options” before going, so that those who need care most can be prioritised.

A HSE press statement said: “Emergency Departments (EDs) continue to be extremely busy with high numbers of patients attending who require admission. This means that patients who attend EDs for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.

“It is really important that people who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised. Please dial 999 or 112 for emergency care if there is concern for serious illness or injury.

“The HSE regrets that patients will face significant delays and asks everyone to help our staff at this time by considering other options for non-emergency care such as Injury Units, Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an ED.”

Injury units treat injuries that are not life-threatening, such as broken bones, dislocations, sprains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

Information on how to manage common illness and advice on when to get emergency help is available on the HSE website.

The HSE’s mychild page also has information on winter childhood illness and viruses such as bronchiolitis and RSV.

People have also been advised that, due to a number of Covid-19 outbreaks in hospitals around the country, visiting may be restricted.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
@emermoreau
emer@thejournal.ie

