Threat of criminalisation 'weighs very heavily' on doctors who provide abortion services

THE RISK OF criminalisation is having a “chilling effect” on doctors who provide termination services, the Oireachtas Health Committee has been told.

Barrister Marie O’Shea, who authored a review of current abortion legislation, said medical practitioners have “universally” told her that the impact of “having a criminal sanction there hanging over them, it has a chilling effect”.

“The criminal sanction on the providers is something that weighs very heavily on their mind,” she added.

The committee is today discussing O’Shea’s review of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Act) 2018, which was published earlier this year.

In her review, O’Shea made a number of recommendations including the decriminalisation of abortion for medical professionals.

While women are decriminalised under the current legislation, it criminalises anyone who assists a pregnant person to obtain an abortion outside of the provisions of the Act – with a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Her report also recommends that the three-day wait before a woman can access a termination should be made optional, as well as recommending changes to how fatal foetal anomalies are handled.

The committee heard the three-day wait is “patronising” and unique to abortion services.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan called this waiting period “condescending” and “demeaning”.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee said it is “patronising”, adding that she is not aware of any other medical procedure where a person would be “told to turn around and reflect on it, if they’ve made their mind up on something”.

12 weeks

Under the current legislation, a person is permitted to terminate their pregnancy for up to 12 weeks, and a GP or doctor must first certify that they are no more than 12 weeks pregnant.

Terminations can also be carried out where there is a risk to the life, or of serious harm, of the pregnant woman, or where there is a condition present that is likely to lead to the death of the foetus either before or within 28 days of birth.

O’Shea told the committee that in cases where a doctor is “trying to determine whether or not the foetus will demise before birth or within 28 days”, the medical science is not exact and it is “an educated guess”.

“There is no definitive list of conditions that are saying that this will lead to the death within 28 days, so a lot of it is educated guesswork,” she stated.

O’Shea noted that many women don’t know they are pregnant until well into the 12-week cutoff point due to health issues and irregular periods.

It was also noted that the 12-week timeframe starts from the first day of the last menstrual cycle – a time at which women realistically cannot know they are pregnant.

The committee is also hearing from Dr Catherine Conlon and Dr Deirdre Duffy.

A People Before Profit Bill providing for wider access to abortion passed its second stage in the Dáil on 31 May. A Government amendment to pause the passage of the Bill for 12 months was defeated.

The Bill seeks to abolish the mandatory three-day waiting period for a termination and to allow terminations on the ground of a fatal foetal abnormality that is likely to lead to death either before or within a year of birth.

Read Next Related Reads Five years on: First review of Ireland's abortion laws recommends significant changes

The Bill also seeks to allow for abortion where there is a risk to the life, or of serious harm to the health, of the pregnant woman, and to decriminalise the provision of abortion.

‘Deeply patronising’

Ahead of today’s meeting, the National Women’s Council said the three-day wait is “deeply patronising”. Poushali Kundu, NWC’s Women’s Health Officer, added that it is “unique to abortion”.

“Women have given a lot of thought to their situation by the time they get to their doctor. We also know that women in many rural areas do not have the same access to abortion as their urban counterparts, and this cannot continue.

“And we cannot continue to abandon women after the arbitrary 12-week mark. Many women make devastating decisions not to continue a pregnancy after a diagnosis of a life-limiting condition, or a change in their own life circumstances. They need care at home,” Kundu said.

Kate Mitchell, NWC’s Head of Development and Policy, added that women should not have to travel abroad for a termination, but many still do.

“In 2018, people voted to provide compassionate care for women at home. The O’Shea review clearly shows that serious gaps still remain in the provision of timely and effective abortion care.

“Women and pregnant people in heartbreaking circumstances are still being forced to travel – at least 860 travelled to the UK alone since the vote.”

Representatives from the NWC are attending today’s committee meeting.