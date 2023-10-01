Gardaí submit 13 files on Spiritan abuse to Director of Public Prosecutions

GARDAÍ HAVE SUBMITTED files relating to 13 victims of historical sexual abuse at schools run by the Spiritan congregation to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

An Garda Síochána has received more than 130 contacts through the Sexual Crime Management Unit Office at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau and local Garda stations across the country.

These contacts were primarily from victims but also from people who witnessed abuse or were acting on behalf of people affected.

Advertisement

An assessment was carried out in respect of each individual contact, and each contact advised as to what, if any, action could be taken by An Garda Síochána.

Files in respect of 13 victims at Blackrock College in Dublin and other Spiritan schools have been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations in relation to a significant number of victims have been considered completed because the alleged suspects have died.

The Spiritan congregation, formerly the Holy Ghost Fathers, gave a public apology to victims last year and announced that an independent group would engage with survivors of abuse at schools and institutions decades ago.